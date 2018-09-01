Secret areas CG

In this series Marc Trautmann focuses on the topic ‘photograph vs fiction’ and creates a world with a photo-realistic look, but which is ultimately fiction. Mark was inspired by French philosopher Paul Virilio´s book ‘War and Cinema’ which is about the situation during the Cold War. Virilio described this phase of ‘the immaterial war of perception‘ as the moment when the shooting area turns into the shooting location and the battlefield becomes a film set. Marc shot the landscape in Death Valley, and Mainworks turned in the UFOS using CG technology.