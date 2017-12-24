Studio Riebenbauer
Vienna, Austria
Scent of a Mountain
    The first perfume by Studio Riebenbauer – an experiment that shines a light on the multidimensionality of Studio Riebenbauer’s work, in a project meant to be experienced with all senses. A perfume made with 100% natural ingredients, the packaging and a film with sounds from field recording sessions, build an intensive experience. A deep look into our roots. A Manifesto of our Philosophy. Read Less
