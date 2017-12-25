DrWellnest — Magnetic Matresses from Norway













Our old client trusted us with his new project. We were priviliged to create a brand new brand.





DrWellnest is a brand of bed mattresses and pillows for health conscious customers with health problems.





DrWellnest’s customers are mostly elderly people, so we had to create a brand that addresses their needs in an honest and friendly way.





The client wanted to have the medical feel to it, given the cutting-edge solutions used in the product. We wanted to emphasize the beneficial pain relieving qualities of the product, hence the name: DrWellnest.

We also created a brandline: Sleep well, feel no pain.











