DrWellnest — Magnetic Matresses from Norway

Our old client trusted us with his new project. We were priviliged to create a brand new brand.
DrWellnest is a brand of bed mattresses and pillows for health conscious customers with health problems.
DrWellnest’s customers are mostly elderly people, so we had to create a brand that addresses their needs in an honest and friendly way.
The client wanted to have the medical feel to it, given the cutting-edge solutions used in the product. We wanted to emphasize the beneficial pain relieving qualities of the product, hence the name: DrWellnest.
We also created a brandline: Sleep well, feel no pain.
The core character of DrWellnest brand is defined by two brand archetypes: the Caregiver and the Magician. The Caregiver reflects brand’s concern for wellbeing and soothing qualities of its products, while the Magician archetype emphasizes the transformational nature of the brand experience.
The brand uses straightforward and understandable communication
These colours were chosen to differentiate the brand from the matresses branch competition (most of whom use mostly blue hues). Moreover, the colour palette perfectly illustrates the caregiver archetype qualities. Finally, these pastel shades give the brand softer, fancier touch, counterbalancing the concrete, somewhat ‘stern’ feel of the DrWellnest name.
The main font type is bold, simple and friendly – so is the brand’s message: "DrWellnest helps you care about yourself and the ones you love".
We developed a simple brand story „we care, you sleep and smile” and illustrated it with a set of icons.
Thank You!