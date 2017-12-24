Eduardo Pena
Singapore, Singapore
BOLO & KATO Kalderia.
    BOLO and KATO  KALDERIA this part shows our Galactic guys. in KALDERIA. One of the main cities across the galaxy. over there they will meet KUUN, who will help them to find the Pandora box. but during the time they are visiting this city, they need to watch out for potential dangers looking for the same treasures. hope you like it. enjoy! PEACE!  Read Less
K U U N
B O L O  t h e  K A L D E R I A N  f i s t 


3 6 0 - I L L U S T R A T I O N
drag mouse inside the video


P A N O R A M I C - video - click and enjoy



BOLO and KATO 
KALDERIA
this part shows our Galactic guys. in KALDERIA. One of the main cities across the galaxy. over there they will meet KUUN, who will help them to find the Pandora box. but during the time they are visiting this city, they need to watch out for potential dangers looking for the same treasures.
hope you like it.
enjoy!
PEACE! 
Thank You!
