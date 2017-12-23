Marios Georntamilis
Thessaloniki, Greece
Message
Message
Elpida Home
1199
111
12
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

    Adobe Photoshop

    View Gallery

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe Premiere Pro

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Refugees travel through countries, they see, hear, experience and live mostly on the road. The very first touchpoint with any country they encou… Read More
    Refugees travel through countries, they see, hear, experience and live mostly on the road. The very first touchpoint with any country they encounter each time, is the visual system of the signs. Road signing system is a universal visual language. Simplified yet knows no barriers in communicating directions, intentions, alerts and announcements. Acts like a primal alphabet or an archetype of a language to convey meanings and to guide through one's journeys. Following this notion, a modular signage system is created, to express all activities being held in our very homes. From movies, to breakfast and dining, folding sheets, laughing, enjoying a coffee or even washing clothes and so on. Based on the Greek interstate and rural areas sign system, the logo utilises the recognisable font and the familiar shape of the sign to carry the message: “Though you may travel, here lies a home”. Elpida Home was the facilitator and managing authority of the largest refugee hotspot camp in northern Greece during 2015-2016 refugee crisis. A camp with home-like environment for families. No bunkbeds and no public restrooms or baths. 'Appartments' for all families, kitchens, washing machines, communal shops, public movie theatre, infirmaries and other facilities with privacy made the camp looked like home away from theirs. Read Less
    Published:




Elpida Home




Refugees travel through countries, they see, hear, experience and live mostly on the road.

The very first touchpoint with any country they encounter, is the the road sign system.
This system is a universal visual language. Simplified yet knows no barriers in communicating directions, intentions, alerts and announcements. Acts like a primal alphabet - an archetype
of a language to convey meanings and to guide through one's journeys.

Following this notion, a modular signage system is created, to express all activities
being held in our very homes. From movies, to breakfast and dining,
folding sheets, laughing, enjoying a coffee or even washing clothes and so on.

Based on the Greek interstate and rural areas road signs, the logo utilises the recognisable font
and the familiar shape of the sign to carry the message: “Though you may travel, here lies a home”. Elpida Home was the facilitator and managing authority of the largest refugee hotspot camp in northern Greece during 2016 - 2017 refugee crisis, funded by Radcliffe foundation of Canada.




















The
illustrations


A gridded modular system of icons, symbols and objects of everyday living in our home,
form the illustrations of Elpida Home NGO. As a flexible, adaptable and expandable system,
each grid created carries the concept across all media.

Describing a camp with home-like environment for families. No bunkbeds and no public restrooms
or baths. 'Appartments' for all families with privacy, kitchens, washing machines, communal shops, public movie theatre, infirmaries and other facilities with privacy made the camp looked like home away from theirs.











The
identity


The identity keeps up with the same notion of this archetypic visual language of signs.
All members of Elpida Home, are identified not only by their title, but an explanatory illustration as well. Applied to their card, t-shirt and door sign; making identification, wayfinding and recognition easier for those not speaking English.






















The
implementation


Various combination of the modular grid system, allows to create unique and meaningful designs. Bold, recognizable in color coded tshirts, Elpida staff, volunteers and communal members
(such as doctors, paramedics etc.) are easy to distinguish along the community.










special thank you note to:
Vaggelis Xafinis (Elpida Home manager) for his photo material provided & David Shillinglaw (graffiti artist) for his photo material provided





The phantom summoned for this project:

Marios Georntamilis to design & direct,
Eduard Mykhailov to animate,
Dimitris Tragiannis to arrange & sound design,
Asterios Goussios Printhouse to manufacture,
Mike Rafail to photograph








realized by:



Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.