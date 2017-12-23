















Refugees travel through countries, they see, hear, experience and live mostly on the road.





The very first touchpoint with any country they encounter, is the the road sign system.

This system is a universal visual language. Simplified yet knows no barriers in communicating directions, intentions, alerts and announcements. Acts like a primal alphabet - an archetype

of a language to convey meanings and to guide through one's journeys.



Following this notion, a modular signage system is created, to express all activities

being held in our very homes. From movies, to breakfast and dining,

folding sheets, laughing, enjoying a coffee or even washing clothes and so on.



Based on the Greek interstate and rural areas road signs, the logo utilises the recognisable font and the familiar shape of the sign to carry the message: “Though you may travel, here lies a home”. Elpida Home was the facilitator and managing authority of the largest refugee hotspot camp in northern Greece during 2016 - 2017 refugee crisis, funded by Radcliffe foundation of Canada.



























