Multiple Owners
Ars Thanea Warsaw, Poland
Peter Jaworowski Warsaw, Poland
ᴍᴀᴄɪᴇᴊ ᴍɪᴢᴇʀ Warsaw, Poland
Marcin Kowalski Warszawa, Poland
Jakub Włodarczyk Warsaw, Poland
Szymon Świętochowski Warsaw, Poland
Ernest Kośka Warsaw, Poland
Maciek Łypik Warsaw, Poland
Lukasz Wiktorzak Warsaw, Poland
Peter Nowacki Warsaw, Poland
Michal Urbanski Warszawa, Poland
Patryk Habryn New York, NY, USA
Piotr Frączkowski Warsaw, Poland
DIDI — More Than a Journey
    Together with Ogilvy & Mather Shanghai, we created a series of Key Visuals for DIDI’s promotional campaign. Our team was responsible for the whole production process—from a car concept to the final retouch. We started with a futuristic car created from the scratch. We designed the shape and brought it to life with 3D. We photoshoot people back in Warsaw, of course stylizing them properly. The visionary city was created by 3D team joining forces with our matte painting masters. We retouched the whole pictures to give them the final, magic digital touch.  Key Visuals were used in print, outdoor and digital campaign.  Read Less
    Published:
Together with Ogilvy Shanghai, we created a series of Key Visuals for DIDI’s promotional campaign. Our team was responsible for the whole production process—from a car concept to the final retouch. We started with a futuristic car created from the scratch. We designed the shape and brought it to life with 3D. We photoshoot people back in Warsaw, of course stylizing them properly. The visionary city was created by 3D team joining forces with our matte painting masters. We retouched the whole pictures to give them the final, magic digital touch. 

Key Visuals were used in print, outdoor and digital campaign.




Our job was to introduce company as the most innovative transport companies available worldwide.  
We were given a chance to bring up and produce the whole visual narratives.


Agency: Ogilvy Shanghai
Creative Production Studio: Ars Thanea
Executive Creative Director: Peter Jaworowski
Producers: Tomasz, Wachnik, Marta Król, Michał Zieliński
Photographer: Szymon Świętochowski
Costume Designer & Stylist: Alicja Antoszczyk
Hair & Make Up: Anna Korzeb
Concept Artists: Michał Lisowski, Mikołaj Piszczako, Michał Urbański
Art Director: Karol Klonowski, Marcin Kowalski
Lead 3D Artists: Łukasz Skurczyński, Piotr Nowacki
3D Artists: Ernest Kośka, Maciej Łypik, Jakub Włodarczyk
Digital Artists: Karol Klonowski, Marcin Kowalski, Maciej Mizer, Łukasz Wiktorzak, Piotr Frączkowski, Dominik Laurysiewcz
Matte Painters: Patryk Habryn, Łukasz Wiktorzak


