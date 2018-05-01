Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Estudio Pum
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Women's Music Event
Branding
Graphic Design
Music
5136
825
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/5/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Estudio Pum
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Women's Music Event
Branding
Graphic Design
Music
5136
825
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
1/5/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
The WME is the first women's empowering project from de musical segment in Brazil. On this first year the event gathered musicians and experts o…
Read More
The WME is the first women's empowering project from de musical segment in Brazil. On this first year the event gathered musicians and experts on a day of informative talks and performances.
Read Less
Published:
Say hi!
hi@estudiopum.com —
Instagram
/
facebook
São Paulo BR / Porto PT
–
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Estudio Pum
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Histórias para Ver
by:
Estudio Pum
Print Design
156
859
VJ sets Paralympics Rio 2016
by:
Estudio Pum
Graphic Design
562
4717
Featured On:
9/7/2017
Guaraná from Maués
by:
Estudio Pum
Illustration
1041
12032
Featured On:
9/3/2017
Google Stickers - Melancholic Onion
by:
Estudio Pum
Motion Graphics
977
5904
Featured On:
6/23/2017
Poosters for Bepantol
by:
Estudio Pum
Illustration
690
5914
Featured On:
11/29/2017
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Info
The WME is the first women's empowering project from de musical segment in Brazil. On this first year the event gathered musicians and experts on a day of informative talks and performances.
Published:
Credits
Estudio Pum
São Paulo, Brazil
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
Event
music
Brasil
Brazil
são paulo
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.