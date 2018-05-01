Estudio Pum
São Paulo, Brazil
Message
Message
Women's Music Event
5136
825
42
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    The WME is the first women's empowering project from de musical segment in Brazil. On this first year the event gathered musicians and experts o… Read More
    The WME is the first women's empowering project from de musical segment in Brazil. On this first year the event gathered musicians and experts on a day of informative talks and performances. Read Less
    Published:












Say hi!
hi@estudiopum.com — Instagram / facebook
São Paulo BR / Porto PT


Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.