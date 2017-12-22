







The Tea Atelier is a company located in Sydney, Australia. The brand aims at introducing its clients to the fascinating world of tea, through workshops, masterclasses and products. Their natural farming teas and handcrafted herbal tisanes are delicious and healthy.





Twentyfive was asked to work on the firm´s image. We started with a logotype redesign, creating a clean icon with elegant typography, the result is a brand that will stand the test of time, stand out from its competitors and project the personality of the project.





Also, we designed a range of packs for the different teas. To this end, we chose to differentiate the seven flavors with colors, but respecting the overall tonality and identity of the brand. The balance between modern design, and timeless style is reflected on every piece we produced for The Tea Atelier.







