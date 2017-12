About

THE TRADITION ON CONSTRUCTIVISM OUR AGE IS THE AGE OF INDUSTRY. AND SCULPTURE MUST GIVE WAY TO A SPATIAL SOLUTION OF THE OBJETC. PAINTING CANNOT COMPETE WITH PHOTOGRAPHY. THE THEATER BECOMES LUDICROUS WHEN THE OUTBURSTS OF MASS ACTION ARE PRESENTED AS THE PRODUCT OF OUR TIMES. ARCHITECTURE IS POWERLESS TO HALT THE DEVELOPMENT OF CONSTRUCTIVISM. CONSTRUCTIVISM AND MASS ACTION ARE INDISSOLUBLY LINKED TO THE LABOR SYSTEM OF OUR REVOLUTIONARY WAY OF LIFE TECTONICS TEXTURE CONSTRUCTION Read Less

