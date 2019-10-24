Bohen Foundation: Poster, Book and Website

The Bohen Foundation

How can a foundation embody a spirit that continually reinvents itself, digitally and printed?









The Bohen Foundation “operates under the sign of transition,” with output unbound by any singular destination or form. It supports contemporary artists, independent organizations, and visual culture, and has operated both in New York and abroad. The Bohen Foundation needed a website and book that was more reflective of its unique, flexible nature. To help audiences understand the breadth and depth of Bohen’s output, we needed to bring coherence to a large archive of projects, and do it in a visually compelling way—a way that invoked the unique creativity of the Foundation.





