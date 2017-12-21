BLOBS WITH MEDIUM





A COLORFULL COLLECTION OF MY FIRST VR BLUBS.





A few weeks ago I bought myself an Oculus. I was really interested on creating 3D content with Occulus Medium. So far I am really amazed with the intuitive workflow. I found some nice workflows to easy continue working with the models in Cinema 4D. Everything is rendered with Redshift. Most of them have only one shader which is randomised with triplanar texture offset and vertext colormaps.





If you want to know more about the technical part just write me.



