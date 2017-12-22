Alice Lin
Beijing, China
In the Ocean
    'In the Ocean ' series is a comparison of transience and eternal. In this term the bodies as a content of the ocean, therefore, all of us are the… Read More
    'In the Ocean ' series is a comparison of transience and eternal. In this term the bodies as a content of the ocean, therefore, all of us are the content of the space and then the universe. We're living in it and most of time being well balanced which was depicted as the horizon line and the peaceful atmosphere. It's an imagery of preservation and continuation of life. Read Less
In the Ocean #2
90x70cm (35x28in)
Traditional Chinese pigments and ink on rice paper
2017
Mystery #2
56x56cm (22x22in)
Traditional Chinese pigments and ink on rice paper
2017
Sketches and progresses 
In the Ocean #4
56x56cm (22x28in)
Traditional Chinese pigments and ink on rice paper
2017
Container #2
68x83cm (27x33in)
Traditional Chinese pigments and ink on Silk
2017
