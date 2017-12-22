About

'In the Ocean ' series is a comparison of transience and eternal. In this term the bodies as a content of the ocean, therefore, all of us are the content of the space and then the universe. We're living in it and most of time being well balanced which was depicted as the horizon line and the peaceful atmosphere. It's an imagery of preservation and continuation of life. Read Less

