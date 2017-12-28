TypeType Brand Identity

About

Task We were approached by TypeType Foundry, which specializes in fonts production and is one of the market leaders, with a task to develop their new brand identity. Solution The impeccably clear brand identity reflects fundamental features of TypeType's attitudes and approaches to work, such as attention to details, perfectionism, clarity, and streamlined production process. TypeType combines algorithms and accuracy with beauty and functionality at work. We translated these features into the developed brand stationery. Special attention was paid to selection of high-quality materials, printing technologies and clean layout. Also we created TT Commons, the corporate font, in collaboration with TypeType team. Logotype Standard The white rectangular block with perfect edges and ideally printed logotype symbolizes the ‘golden standard’ of logotype. Color Palette Colors are directly inspired by and taken from the work process: white is for paper, black - for fonts, gray - for the tones of font rendering, and beige is for manual labor. Specimens Each font specimen has an individual folder made of stiff white cardboard. The physical font versions are visual representations of how the fonts look in print. Catalog The brand catalog features fonts designed by TypeType. Each font is presented on its own page spread which lists main font characteristics, implementation examples, and OTFs. Read Less

