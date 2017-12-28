Multiple Owners
Pavel Emelyanov Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Irina Emelyanova Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Comence Studio Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
TypeType Brand Identity
2969
398
24
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • About

    About

    Task We were approached by TypeType Foundry, which specializes in fonts production and is one of the market leaders, with a task to develop their… Read More
    Task We were approached by TypeType Foundry, which specializes in fonts production and is one of the market leaders, with a task to develop their new brand identity. Solution The impeccably clear brand identity reflects fundamental features of TypeType's attitudes and approaches to work, such as attention to details, perfectionism, clarity, and streamlined production process. TypeType combines algorithms and accuracy with beauty and functionality at work. We translated these features into the developed brand stationery. Special attention was paid to selection of high-quality materials, printing technologies and clean layout. Also we created TT Commons, the corporate font, in collaboration with TypeType team. Logotype Standard The white rectangular block with perfect edges and ideally printed logotype symbolizes the ‘golden standard’ of logotype. Color Palette Colors are directly inspired by and taken from the work process: white is for paper, black - for fonts, gray - for the tones of font rendering, and beige is for manual labor. Specimens Each font specimen has an individual folder made of stiff white cardboard. The physical font versions are visual representations of how the fonts look in print. Catalog The brand catalog features fonts designed by TypeType. Each font is presented on its own page spread which lists main font characteristics, implementation examples, and OTFs. Read Less
    Published:






Task
We were approached by TypeType Foundry, which specializes in fonts production and is one of the market leaders, with a task to develop their new brand identity.  

Solution
The impeccably clear brand identity reflects fundamental features of TypeType's attitudes and approaches to work, such as attention to details, perfectionism, clarity, and streamlined production process. TypeType combines algorithms and accuracy with beauty and functionality at work. We translated these features into the developed brand stationery. Special attention was paid to selection of high-quality materials, printing technologies and clean layout. Simple logotype is a metaphor of well-coordinated and continuous work process: day by day, letter by letter, type by type.









Logotype Standard
The white rectangular block with perfect edges and ideally printed logotype symbolizes the ‘golden standard’ of logotype.









Color palette
Colors are directly inspired by and taken from the work process: white is for paper, black - for fonts, gray - for the tones of font rendering, and beige is for manual labor.









TT Commons
We created TT Commons, the corporate font, in collaboration with TypeType team. The task was to make universal modern grotesk with a multilingual support in the traditions of swiss design.








Catalog
Type catalog features fonts designed by TypeType. Each font is presented on its own page spread which lists main font characteristics, implementation examples, and OTFs.








Specimen
Each font specimen has an individual folder made of stiff white cardboard. The physical font versions are visual representations of how the fonts look in print.








facebook          instagram          behance





Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.