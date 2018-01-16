About

AICP is an organization that represents the interests of companies specialized in commercial production. Every year they produce The AICP Show and The Next Awards hosted at The Museum of Modern Art in New York City. AICP came to COLLINS in need of a visual refresh, the first one since its founding in 1972. They wanted an updated identity that was built to last in a world where constant technological developments (such as augmented or virtual reality) continually impact our relationship with visual culture. We decided to hone the look of AICP by looking back to early cinematography, and the power of black and white in the storytelling of german expressionism or film noir. The result is a bold and simplified brand identity system that can be utilized both as a stand-alone logo or reinvented in endless combinations of geometric shapes coming together. Credits: Agency: COLLINS Design Director: Jules Tardy Senior Designer: Esther Li Account / Project Manager: Antonia Laza Video: Trollbäck+Company Read Less

