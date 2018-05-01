Dropbox Rebrand

About

Dropbox is the leading file hosting platform, providing tools that allow customers to work more efficiently. Our work with them focuses on how to propel the company into the future, and support its growth — namely from syncing files to syncing teams to do their best work. Collaborating closely with the Dropbox Brand Studio, we developed a new strategic and visual solution. Our insight was driven by the exceptional creative possibilities brought about by Dropbox tools — working to make the everyday extraordinary. We visualized this through co-creation, and constantly evolving, unexpected combinations. The system sheds polite visual tropes in favor of non-conventional collisions; celebrating what’s possible when unexpected combinations of ideas, color, typography, art, illustration and photography are brought together. The new system celebrates the strange, weird and wonderful moments of the creative process — searching for different ways to look at the world, to be challenged, and to be inspired to make the best work — establishing Dropbox as the fulcrum for creativity in our work lives. Credits: Agency: COLLINS CCO: Matt Luckhurst Creative Director: Thomas Wilder Design Director: Jules Tardy Designers: Jump Jirakaweekul, David Nguyen, Caroline Bagley Account / Project Manager: Ian Anderson Strategists: Michele Kim, Anna Sternoff Partner Agencies: Dropbox Brand Studio, Instrument, Sharp Type, Animade, 72andsunny Read Less

