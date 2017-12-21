LEFTOVERS FROM THE WAR
by photographer Ken Hermann
Known by many names – the “American War,” the “Second Indochina War” and the “Vietnam War” – the regional conflict which devastated Cambodia, Lao PDR and Vietnam in the period 1965-1975 left an extensive and lethal legacy of explosive remnants of war (unexploded ordnance or UXO and landmines) which impacts successive generations of the civilian population, primarily in poor, rural areas. Particularly widespread, persistent and volatile of these hazards are the numerous types of cluster munitions remnants (CMR), known regionally as “bombis,” which kill and maim hundreds of civilians annually, causing untold economic and emotional hardship since they primarily impact poor people in prime livelihood areas where they live, work and play...
Thank You!