Naranjo — Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
REFIX
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/20/2017
REFIX
Art Direction
Graphic Design
Photography
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/20/2017
About
About
REFIX by Naranjo—Etxeberria
Published:
Client: Refix
Year: 2017
Naming and copywritting: Naranjo—Etxeberria
Graphic System and Art direction: Naranjo—Etxeberria
Photography: Adriana Roslin
Stylist:
Elfuckinpablo
Web Design: Naranjo—Etxeberria
Development: Andreu Llos
refixyourself.com
www.adrianaroslin.com
www.elpablo.net
www.llos.co
Thank You!
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
Spanish Advertising Annual 2017
by:
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Editorial Design
965
12620
Featured On:
10/5/2017
NEO2 n.153 — Refresh
by:
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Graphic Design
1245
18470
Featured On:
8/23/2017
NEO2 n.152 Sold Out
by:
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Graphic Design
586
4723
Featured On:
10/21/2017
Grupo Murri
by:
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Web Design
287
2439
Anna Ponsa
by:
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Graphic Design
214
1820
View Complete Profile
→
Basic Info
REFIX by Naranjo—Etxeberria
Published:
Credits
Naranjo — Etxeberria
Madrid, Spain
Tags
naranjoetxeberria
Naranjo-Etxeberria
naranjo etxeberria
REFIX
spain
water
bottle
drink
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
