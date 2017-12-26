Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
Raluca Băraru
Bucharest, Romania
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Selected ghostly jobs of 2017
Advertising
Character Design
Illustration
3836
265
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/26/2017
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
Raluca Băraru
Bucharest, Romania
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Selected ghostly jobs of 2017
Advertising
Character Design
Illustration
3836
265
17
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/26/2017
Add to Collection
limited edition beer label proposal
limited edition beer label proposal
submission for https://www.instagram.com/theendlesscolumn/
watson DG self promo
CreditFix Ad
limited edition beer label proposal
CreditFix Ad
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
Raluca Băraru
Bucharest, Romania
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Northern Lovers
by:
Raluca Băraru
Illustration
124
431
The Double Standard
by:
Raluca Băraru
Illustration
79
418
Electric Castle - official merchandising
by:
Raluca Băraru
Illustration
157
1305
Featured On:
9/28/2017
Red Cross - Food Bank print ads
by:
Raluca Băraru
Advertising
24
264
who's afraid of virginia woolf
by:
Raluca Băraru
Advertising
38
394
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Credits
Raluca Băraru
Bucharest, Romania
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
music
Ghosts
Fun
column
fantasy
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Review Week
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.