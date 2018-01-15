Arne Meyer
Hannover, Germany
Foam Sweet Foam
    »Fashion is more than just fabric covering our naked skin.« With »Foam Sweet Foam« fashion designer Lisa-Marie Hartmann tries to call attention t… Read More
    »Fashion is more than just fabric covering our naked skin.« With »Foam Sweet Foam« fashion designer Lisa-Marie Hartmann tries to call attention to fashion as a form of expression. With clothes made of foam all outfits get an unique look and feel. The book covering the process and the results of the bachelor thesis is protected by a box made of paper filled with foam. It works with structures and touchable surfaces made of foam. Collages work as a source of inspiration while the results of the fashion design process stand for themselves. Read Less
»Fashion is more than just fabric covering our naked skin.« With »Foam Sweet Foam« fashion designer Lisa-Marie Hartmann tries to call attention to fashion as a form of expression. With clothes made of foam all outfits get an unique look and feel.
The book covering the process and the results of the bachelor thesis is protected by a box made of paper filled with foam. It works with structures and touchable surfaces made of foam. Collages work as a source of inspiration while the results of the fashion design process stand for themselves.
Client—Lisa-Marie Hartmann
Photography—Victor Hedwig
Printing and Binding—Druckteam, Hannover
