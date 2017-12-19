Venets. Welcome to The Ideal

In an attempt to better understand what constituted the ‘ideal’ as it was presented to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the October Revolution in 1967—a date itself just on the eve of yet another important anniversary, Vladimir Lenin’s centenary—I turned to the example of the Hotel Venets. This hotel was part of a larger complex of buildings, that were specially constructed to mark the anniversary in Ulyanovsk, a small Soviet town formerly known as Simbirsk, renamed in honour of its most famous son, Lenin (born Ulyanov).





Drawing on the resources of Gluschenkoizdat, a fictional publishing house, I produced a publication that delves into the history of the 23-storey hotel. The book juxtaposes newspaper articles from the local edition of Pravda, with secret documents from the Ulyanovsk chapter of the CPSU, mingling official photoreportage with everyday snapshots of hotel employees. Additionally, the short story written by G. Atanesan, based found diary of Moscow journalist Boris Mertz provides a unique glimpse at several days spent in the Venets just before the 1970 opening of the entire complex, as well as details of a visit by General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev.



A photo album discovered amid the archives of the local history museum, published by the Leningrad architects who designed the hotel, contained photographs of the hotel when it first opened, revealing its original interiors. During its 47 years of operation, the hotel underwent many distinct renovations. For ‘Space Force Construction’, I used one of these photographs as a reference for reconstructing a three-room luxury suite within the palazzo in Venice.



