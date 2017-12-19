Venets. Welcome to The Ideal
Kirill Gluschenko
Softcover, 200×260 mm, 320 pages, 500 copies. Gluschenkoizdat, 2017
EUR 35.-
Distribution:
Berlin — Pro QM
Leipzig — mZin
London — Calvert22 Bookshop
For international delivery feel free to contact me.
FILM Kirill Gluschenko CAMERA Anton Gromov and Kirill Gluschenko EDIT Anton Moiseenko SOUND Ivan Merkulov COLOR Kirill Synkov PRODUCER Yana Krylova SCRIPT EDITOR Yaroslav Aleshin
In an attempt to better understand what constituted the ‘ideal’ as it was presented to the Communist Party of the Soviet Union (CPSU) on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the October Revolution in 1967—a date itself just on the eve of yet another important anniversary, Vladimir Lenin’s centenary—I turned to the example of the Hotel Venets. This hotel was part of a larger complex of buildings, that were specially constructed to mark the anniversary in Ulyanovsk, a small Soviet town formerly known as Simbirsk, renamed in honour of its most famous son, Lenin (born Ulyanov).
Drawing on the resources of Gluschenkoizdat, a fictional publishing house, I produced a publication that delves into the history of the 23-storey hotel. The book juxtaposes newspaper articles from the local edition of Pravda, with secret documents from the Ulyanovsk chapter of the CPSU, mingling official photoreportage with everyday snapshots of hotel employees. Additionally, the short story written by G. Atanesan, based found diary of Moscow journalist Boris Mertz provides a unique glimpse at several days spent in the Venets just before the 1970 opening of the entire complex, as well as details of a visit by General Secretary Leonid Brezhnev.
A photo album discovered amid the archives of the local history museum, published by the Leningrad architects who designed the hotel, contained photographs of the hotel when it first opened, revealing its original interiors. During its 47 years of operation, the hotel underwent many distinct renovations. For ‘Space Force Construction’, I used one of these photographs as a reference for reconstructing a three-room luxury suite within the palazzo in Venice.
A photo album discovered amid the archives of the local history museum, published by the Leningrad architects who designed the hotel, contained photographs of the hotel when it first opened, revealing its original interiors. During its 47 years of operation, the hotel underwent many distinct renovations. For ‘Space Force Construction’, I used one of these photographs as a reference for reconstructing a three-room luxury suite within the palazzo in Venice.
Accompanying this is a selection of postcards featuring photographs of today’s Ulyanovsk, titled Ascension into Olympus (a rooftop bar called Olympus recently opened in the Venets.). These images capture my experience of traveling to Ulyanovsk on the eve of the centennial anniversary of the October Revolution. Checking into the hotel, I worked my way up from the first floor to the very top, spending one night in each room, until at last, on New Year’s Eve, I reached Olympus.
Commissioned by V—A—C for ’Space Force Constructions’
Curators Katerina Chuchalina, Matthew Witkovsky
Commissioned by V—A—C for ’Space Force Constructions’
Curators Katerina Chuchalina, Matthew Witkovsky
Bonus
Восхождение к „Олимпу“
Морозным утром 17 декабря скорый поезд № 22й «Москва – Ульяновск» подходит к перрону. Из распахнутой двери показывается фигура человека в старомодном шерстяном пальто. Это бессменный корреспондент нашего издательства Кирилл Глущенко. Он прибыл на родину В. И. Ленина расследовать обстоятельства возникновения «Венца», самой высокой гостиницы в Советском Союзе. Корреспонденту предстоит провести в ней больше двух недель, совершив восхождение от первого до последнего этажа, прожив по одному дню на каждом и встретить юбилейный 2017-й год на «Олимпе», скромном баре под самой крышей гостиницы. Здесь мы опишем будни расследования: кропотливую работу в архивах местного отделения КПСС, знакомства с очевидцами строительства и сотрудниками гостиницы, работниками Ленинского мемориала и архитекторами.
Gluschenkozdat on the web:
Thank you!
Thank You!