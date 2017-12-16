Gowanus Inn & Yard

Architecture/New York
This is a place where the idea is to ‘be.’ A base that sets the stage for you to discover and indulge, and where mindful details and a carefully considered simplicity allow you to explore. The rooms feel so natural and organic that you feel at home immediately, a feeling reinforced by the attendant who knows you on a first-name basis; this is an effortless environment that provides a canvas for you to write your own story on.
Set in the heart of Brooklyn’s revitalized Gowanus district, we designed a place for locals and travellers alike, where people from near and far can relax and have an intimate experience in the city.
The cozy and functional rooms reflect the needs and were carefully designed with the traveller in mind. Every detail has been chosen to feel luxurious and vibrant, from the oak material for the floors, to light ceilings to compliment the strong materials used, such as darker woods and steel, in the furnishings custom-designed for the space. Functionality and quality were at the forefront and centre of the design concept.
Apart from the fully equipped 76 rooms, the hotel is accented with large common rooms, a bar, and a trendy restaurant that invite the traveller and the local-alike to enjoy the space to meet up with friends or as a space for a last minute email with a cocktail at the bar before heading out into the town to enjoy the rest of their evening.
We wanted a brand that paid homage to the vibrant values and optimism of quintessential Americana. Applied to a contemporary setting, the identity combines integrity and care with modern sophistication, to appeal to design- & brand-minded individuals and their bustling lives.
The hotel offers many thoughtful amenities, all designed with comfort and curation in mind.
Thank You!