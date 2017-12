Theurel & Thomas Christmas

The Client.



Theurel & Thomas is first and foremost, a true personal experience for us. It was one of our first clients to whom we developed an integral solution with our services for a very important project that resulted in lots of international recognition.

Needless to say, a strong working relationship was forged which also included the perks of a warm friendship.



The Objective.



The main brand identity first created, emphasizes white as the main focal point for distilling elegance, detail and space for the exquisite desserts served.





We added Christmas related motifs in a graceful way preserving the main brand values. This proved to be a baffling experience for our team.



The Solution.



We opted for minimal shapes arranged in modular forms. These modules depict well known toy like figures printed in silver and gold.



The main inspiration came from the old Scandinavian toys, a beautiful crafting tradition that goes back to the 19th century like the Dalecarlian horse.



The color palette as well as the figure's distribution reflect a modern design composition retaining the brand's style, as well as the warmth of the season.