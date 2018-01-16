Multiple Owners
The Collected Works New York, NY, USA
Jose Fresneda Brooklyn, NY, USA
Justin Colt New York, NY, USA
The National
5765
460
20
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe After Effects

    View Gallery

    Adobe InDesign

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    When The National began to work on their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, they enlisted their friends to create a community-based work of … Read More
    When The National began to work on their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, they enlisted their friends to create a community-based work of art. Among the tight-knit group of artists were Luke Hayman of Pentagram, photographer Graham Macindoe and visual artist Casey Reas. We were invited by the band to collaborate with Luke and his team on the design of the band’s website–and to also design and animate a collection of social media posts. Pentagram worked with the band to create a visual language for the album that riffs on traditional corporate branding–which spans across the album packaging and all promotional materials. The website we developed also follows these guidelines, and presents the album, news, tour dates, and videos in an organized and thoughtful way. The website homepage features a time-lapse video of the bands recording studio, while they rehearse for the day. In addition to the site, we also designed and animated the bands social media presence. The posts include a series of cryptic teasers that were used to build suspense for the upcoming album, and were endlessly deciphered by fans. Read Less
    Published:
THE NATIONAL
When The National began to work on their seventh studio album, Sleep Well Beast, they enlisted their friends to create a community-based work of art. Among the tight-knit group of artists were Luke Hayman of Pentagram, photographer Graham Macindoe and visual artist Casey Reas. We were invited by the band to collaborate with Luke and his team on the design of the band’s website–and to also design and animate a collection of social media posts.

Pentagram worked with the band to create a visual language for the album that riffs on traditional corporate branding–which spans across the album packaging and all promotional materials. The website we developed also follows these guidelines, and presents the album, news, tour dates, and videos in an organized and thoughtful way. The website homepage features a time-lapse video of the bands recording studio, while they rehearse for the day.

In addition to the site, we also designed and animated the bands social media presence. The posts include a series of cryptic teasers that were used to build suspense for the upcoming album, and were endlessly deciphered by fans.

See it for yourself at: www.americanmary.com

CREDITS
CREATIVE DIRECTION:
Scott Devendorf, Luke Hayman, Andrea Trabucco-Campos & Elyanna Blaser-Gould

ART DIRECTION & DESIGN:
The Collected Works

PHOTOGRAPHY:
Graham MacIndoe

DESIGN INTERNS:
Ethan Blouin & Stephanie McDermott

WEB DEVELOPMENT:
Nick DiMatteo
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.