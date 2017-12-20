Jewish Culture Days Berlin 2017

The visual identity for the 30th Jewish Culture Days Berlin, is inspired by the radiant stained glass windows that are commonly found in synagogues. This starting point was used to design a flexible identity system that could adapt to the various media.
The keyvisual is used boldly and colorful throughout all media to celebrate the 30 year anniversary, the accompanying typography is clean and focused to give the reader an optimal overview over the 9 day program.
throughout digital media the keyvisual is animated to convey a sense of playfulness and festivity.
Branding, art-direction, poster, flyer, stationary, invitations, responsive website.
Design: Max Edelberg, Jakob Kornelli, Simon Kiessling
More about this and our other projects on
