No signal

No Signal is an experimental title sequence that depicts an astronaut just like the one you probably dreamed to become when you were a child. This astronaut needs to maintain the link between him and his own reality , his memory and keeping him away from madness . These three keywords are at the core of my concept, they are represented through out the three parts of the title sequence.

I have been dreaming of telling a science fiction story through a short film for almost two years now. Back then, I was feeling like I needed to challenge myself on a big project in order to learn new skills that I can share within my professional framework and use on commercial works.

The choice of making it like it was an opening title sequence has a reason : I love the idea that it might be a part of a bigger story and set the tone for a TV show or a movie.





Initializing this project took more time than expected as I felt free to experiment new things before beginning an entire sequence.

When I was done experimenting, I knew exactly what I wanted to do, where I wanted to go. I focused on specific emotions that I needed to bring to life somehow. In the same time, I started to come out with a consistent storyline and ellaborated a strong concept that I've been defining and redefining afterwards.





I was only able to work on this project during my spare time, in between my job and my personal obligations.

I finally achieved it between certainties and reassesments, and what an amazing experience it was as a 3d artist !