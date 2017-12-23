HHH—Horses. Hippotherapy. Heroes (Commemorative Book)

The Riding for the Disabled Association Singapore (RDA Singapore) is a charity that has been providing free equine-assisted therapy (hippotherapy) for people with special needs, empowering the lives of more than 6,000 disabled beneficiaries since 1982.
For its 35th anniversary, a commemorative publication was commissioned to honour the service offered by the humble animals.
Working with acclaimed Singapore-based photographer Ernest Goh, BUREAU designed and collaboratively produced a photographic narrative of the therapy horses, highlighting their physical attributes and natural dynamism through close-up facial features and sculptural musculature.
With the original title “Horses. Hippotherapy. Heroes”, we delighted in the opportunity to create an interesting typeface interpretation of its shortened title, “HHH”.
The publication is beautifully produced in A3 print, with each book sitting in its own case. Through Ernest's selection of vibrant backdrops for the animal photoshoots, we translated those colours into 10 variations of the book cover.
Documenting each of their distinct personalities and individual histories, these bodily details reveal beauty and strength from the horses’ past lives as race horses, polo ponies, riding school horses and their current special roles – as therapy horses. Their tireless service provides much joy and healing for the physically and intellectually disabled adults and children.
Much like the Japanese art form of kintsugi that celebrates and embraces brokenness, it was a criterion that this book commended both the gentle tenacity and fractured quality of these horses. With this book of art published for all to enjoy, we hope that these wonderful animals are given due credit for their dedication.
Client — Riding for the Disabled Association Singapore (RDA Singapore)
Creative Director — Kai Yeo
Designer — Neo Wei Qiang
Project Management — Edmund Seet
Photographer — Ernest Goh
Writer — Carolyn Oei
Year — 2017
awarded CCA Gong Awards 2017
