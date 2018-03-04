Discover
Live
Jobs
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Search and Filter
Sign In
Sign Up With Email
Sign Up
or
Discover
Live
Jobs
Apps
Sign In
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
yu-hsuan wang
Taipei, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Tambour Exhibition
Illustration
Art Direction
Painting
2454
329
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/3/2018
Appreciate Project
Thank you!
yu-hsuan wang
Taipei, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Tambour Exhibition
Illustration
Art Direction
Painting
2454
329
11
Published:
Featured In:
Behance.net
—
4/3/2018
Add to Collection
About
About
Risograph printing
Published:
Tambour Exhibition
Tambour is a collective risograph exhibition in Atelier Hauteville in Paris.
My three works are Raphanus, Fabaceae and Carpe rouge.
Tambour是位於巴黎市中心的Atelier Hauteville的 risograph展覽。
我一共展出三件作品，每份五十張限量印製，
分別為蘿蔔、豆、紅鯉魚。
Thank You!
Add to Collection
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Add to Collection
Copy link
yu-hsuan wang
Taipei, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Message
View
Complete
Profile
Exhibition Jungles
by:
yu-hsuan wang
Illustration
841
9427
Featured On:
3/25/2018
Landscape
by:
yu-hsuan wang
Graphic Design
198
1132
Animal
by:
yu-hsuan wang
Drawing
73
864
Cubanisto
by:
yu-hsuan wang
Graphic Design
51
1063
FOOD FOR THOUGHT
by:
yu-hsuan wang
Art Direction
144
1459
View Complete Profile
→
Comments
You must
sign up
to join the conversation.
See More Comments
Basic Description
Risograph printing
Published:
Credits
yu-hsuan wang
Taipei, Taiwan
Follow
Following
Unfollow
Tags
ILLUSTRATION
risograph
fish
Plant
botanic
Exhibition
print
graphic
art
vegetable
Copyright Info
Attribution, Non-commercial, No Derivatives
Read More
Report
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers
Adobe Portfolio
Blog
Behance API
Portfolio Reviews
Creative Career Tips
Apps
English
English
Čeština
Dansk
Deutsch
Español
Français
Italiano
Nederlands
Norsk
Polski
Português
Pусский
Suomi
Svenska
Türkçe
日本語
한국어
中文(简体)
中文(繁體)
TOU
Privacy
Community
FAQ
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated.