yu-hsuan wang
Taipei, Taiwan
Tambour Exhibition
    Risograph printing
Tambour Exhibition
Tambour is a collective risograph exhibition in Atelier Hauteville in Paris.
My three works are Raphanus, Fabaceae and Carpe rouge.

Tambour是位於巴黎市中心的Atelier Hauteville的 risograph展覽。
我一共展出三件作品，每份五十張限量印製，
分別為蘿蔔、豆、紅鯉魚。
