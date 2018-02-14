LEAVING. Art project
In this project I show my most personal work. Some of the last paintings that I have been doing during the last year with the aim of showing it in an exhibition. My intention is to exhibit the hidden part of things, the hardest to see.
En este proyecto muestro mi trabajo más personal. Algunos de los últimos cuadros que he ido haciendo durante el último año con el ojetivo de mostrarlo en una exposición. Mi intención es la de enseñar la parte oculta de las cosas, la más dificil de ver
Leviathan
Polychromo and ink
164x114 cm
Black Fish
Graphite, polychormos and ink
100x70 cm
Hell
Plychromos, ink and graphito
100x70 cm
Inside Fish
Polychromos, graphite and ink
100x70 cm
