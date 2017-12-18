Live EDITORIAL DESIGN
Join graphic designers as they create print-ready layouts for magazines, books & more.
Watch now
Multiple Owners
Auge Design Florence, Italy
Giovanni Stillittano Bolzano - Bozen, Italy
Mutti Special Edition for FICO Eataly World
6780
1043
62
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
  • Tools Used

    Tools

    Adobe Illustrator

    View Gallery

  • About

    About

    Mutti commissioned Auge Design the re-design of 6 special edition packs among their standard offer: 4 lithographed tin cans (Tomato Pulp, Cherry … Read More
    Mutti commissioned Auge Design the re-design of 6 special edition packs among their standard offer: 4 lithographed tin cans (Tomato Pulp, Cherry Tomatoes, Peeled Tomatoes, Datterini Tomatoes), a Tomato Puree glass bottle and a Tomato Concentrate tube. The high quality product is depicted graphically as a dialogue between future and past where the first is visualized through system of symbols that becomes a powerful pattern, whereas the second is the accurate and precious outside crafting. Tradition, preciousness, quality, design: a tasty souvenir of Italy. Read Less
    Published:
/ packaging 

Mutti Special Edition for FICO Eataly World

A system of symbols to describe different kind of tomatoes and sauces that becomes a powerful pattern. Tradition, preciousness, quality, design: a tasty souvenir of Italy.


CLIENT
The history of Mutti has deep roots in the heart of Emilia Romagna, known for its rich gastronomic traditions. In the 19th century, the Mutti family started processing tomatoes with a passion based exclusively on authentic Italian tomatoes, an essential part of Italian cuisine.  

ASSIGNMENT
6 limited edition packs especially developed  for the FICO EATALY WORLD – Fabbrica Italiana Contadina – Bologna.

SOLUTION
The high quality product is depicted graphically as a dialogue between future and past where the first is visualized through system of symbols that becomes a powerful pattern, whereas the second is the accurate and precious outside crafting.

PROCESS
Starting from the original format We gave them a new luxurious look through the use of sophisticated finishing as gold foils, bright colors contrasting with ivory surfaces, silkscreen printed materials.

---

Creative Director: Davide Mosconi
Designer: Giovanni Stillittano

---

YEAR / 2017




Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.