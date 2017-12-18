/ packaging





Mutti Special Edition for FICO Eataly World





A system of symbols to describe different kind of tomatoes and sauces that becomes a powerful pattern. Tradition, preciousness, quality, design: a tasty souvenir of Italy.









CLIENT

The history of Mutti has deep roots in the heart of Emilia Romagna, known for its rich gastronomic traditions. In the 19th century, the Mutti family started processing tomatoes with a passion based exclusively on authentic Italian tomatoes, an essential part of Italian cuisine.





ASSIGNMENT

6 limited edition packs especially developed for the FICO EATALY WORLD – Fabbrica Italiana Contadina – Bologna.





SOLUTION

The high quality product is depicted graphically as a dialogue between future and past where the first is visualized through system of symbols that becomes a powerful pattern, whereas the second is the accurate and precious outside crafting.





PROCESS

Starting from the original format We gave them a new luxurious look through the use of sophisticated finishing as gold foils, bright colors contrasting with ivory surfaces, silkscreen printed materials.





---









---





YEAR / 2017















