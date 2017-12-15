Beetroot was commissioned to redesign the identity and the new website of DOCTV
It's a Greek online publication and web radio that attempts to analyze and present the latest news about culture, society and human behaviour by documenting everyday life and suggesting ways to make it better.
Along with the core design tasks, we had to deliver a full promotional package, including videos, still images and animated gifs, in order to communicate the launch of the new website.
A custom, ultra fat geometric display typeface was designed specially for the needs of the launching promotion campaign.
