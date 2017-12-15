Radical MOOV

A SMARTER RIDE

MOOV responds to your body's natural sense of balance, increasing rider stability and improving handling.





Radical Transport's T2 Technology seamlessly balances the rider the moment you step on board. It responds to changes in foot position and weight transfer for a more refined level of rider input. By strategically utilizing existing components in the board, the MOOV gains more effective rider input without the need for traditional footpad sensors.





Knowing when you are ready to roll and where you wish to go should be handled with technology more sophisticated than crude on/off sensors hidden under cheap rubber mats. Your car doesn’t use push buttons for the gas and brake pedals, right?

Riders can safely master handling the board before operating at higher speeds. Over the life of the board, the ride continues to suit the rider.