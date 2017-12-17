Live EDITORIAL DESIGN
Multiple Owners
Dasha Chichi Voronezh, Russian Federation
Denis Lomov Voronezh, Russian Federation
Anya Efremova Voronezh, Russian Federation
    Adobe Photoshop

    An investment company from Silicon Valley (CA). We created a website that reflects company’s principles and causes emotions.
Inculerate is an investment company from Silicon Valley (CA). They are engaged in Angel Investments in promising companies. They help startups to grow and make people’s life better.

The main idea was a paper airplane. The take-off theme reflects an investment company the best.

Chose a gold color for hands to emphasize that everyone is equal. And a deep blue color represents boundless space for opportunities.









We created all the content ourselves. Trained gestures of folding airplanes, bought golden body paint and blue cardboard, made more than 1500 shots for stop-motion.






