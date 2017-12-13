About

ERROR / EFFECT is talking about Graphic × Paper × Printing. We have created 100 graphics without any concept and story, just using graphics execution to represent emotion, except the Key visual of the event. In the Key visual, we have combined two forms of the type “100”, which are representing the 100 Graphics and 100 Emotions. When the Key visual is displayed in vertical format, it is Chinese number 百 ; In horizontal format, it is Arabic number 100. We are using the risograph gold printed on different types of paper. It can give out more details, just like an experiment between graphic, paper and printing. Read Less

