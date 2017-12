About

Bold, distinctive and a little off-kilter: Benedict Redgrove’s photographic series of Dragster Drivers in their retro uniforms and foreboding mas… Read More

Bold, distinctive and a little off-kilter: Benedict Redgrove’s photographic series of Dragster Drivers in their retro uniforms and foreboding masks commands your attention. We retouched these images giving them a fun but unsettling edge. Read Less

Published: