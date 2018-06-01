00 _ Intro

Vardama™ is a fashion / technology start-up,

with a proprietary textile formula, making any

kind of fabric (such as cotton, silk, tinsel or linen)

repellent to all water-based liquids, such as

red wine, cranberry juice or sports drinks.

At the same time the fabrics maintain all vital

elements of modern day fabrics, such as their feel

and breathability all while adding additional

moist-wicking features.

I had the opportunity to lead the brand from their

intermediate start-up look and feel to a mature