'Proud of Lithuania. A Fairy Tale by Sweet Root' is a book about beauty of our little country called Lithuania. The storyteller of this fairy tale is the 'Sweet Root' restaurant. This story begins and ends at a dinner table, on a plate full of magical flavours, tastes, emotions, and memories, in the rough woods, bright fields and cold blue rivers of our homeland.
Publishing house – Dvi Tylos
Author – Sweet Root restaurant
Photography – Sarune Zurba Photography
Book photography & video – Darius Petrulaitis
Texts – Algė Ramanauskienė
