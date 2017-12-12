PierreTheMazeDetective:TheMysteryoftheEmpireMazeTower

The Mystery of the Empire Maze Tower
Mr X the Phantom Thief is back, with a new evil plan! He wants to steal the shining light from the top of the Empire Maze Tower, New Maze City's greatest treasure. Pierre and Carmen are called to New Maze City, along with others of the world's best Maze Detectives, to help solve the puzzles, protect the treasure and stop Mr X. But can you help them make it in time? A thrilling new maze challenge adventure for Pierre the Maze Detective, for all detectives.
Published October 2017, Over 29 languages, 32 countries.
We made updates about characters, stages, and the structure of the city through rough sketching.
The entire stage (1 spread pages) is a maze, and the each scene changes according to the story.
Starting from the deck on board...
Follow the maze until you find Mr.X.
The quest includes a challenge letter from Mr. X and various hidden items to search for.
Like Red ninja, Polar bear, etc.
There is additional information, quiz, and characters like these...
