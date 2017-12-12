PierreTheMazeDetective:TheMysteryoftheEmpireMazeTower

Live UX DESIGN
    This is a picture book that you can enjoy "Maze" and "Hidden items" in 1 book. We respect and inspired "Where's Wally?", "TINTIN", French comics,… Read More
    This is a picture book that you can enjoy "Maze" and "Hidden items" in 1 book. We respect and inspired "Where's Wally?", "TINTIN", French comics, etc. And this is a sequel of Pierre The Maze Detective. https://www.behance.net/gallery/16338241/Pierre-The-MAZE-DETECTIVE Mr X the Phantom Thief is back, with a new evil plan! He wants to steal the shining light from the top of the Empire Maze Tower, New Maze City's greatest treasure. Pierre and Carmen are called to New Maze City, along with others of the world's best Maze Detectives, to help solve the puzzles, protect the treasure and stop Mr X. But can you help them make it in time? A thrilling new maze challenge adventure for Pierre the Maze Detective, for all detectives. Published October 2017, Over 29 languages, 32 countries. Read Less
    Published:
Pierre The Maze Detective
The Mystery of the Empire Maze Tower

By Hiro Kamigaki and IC4DESIGN
This is a picture book that you can enjoy "Maze" and "Hidden items" in 1 book.
We respect and inspired "Where's Wally?", "TINTIN", French comics, etc.

And this is a sequel of Pierre The Maze Detective. https://www.behance.net/gallery/16338241/Pierre-The-MAZE-DETECTIVE

Mr X the Phantom Thief is back, with a new evil plan! He wants to steal the shining light from the top of the Empire Maze Tower, New Maze City's greatest treasure. Pierre and Carmen are called to New Maze City, along with others of the world's best Maze Detectives, to help solve the puzzles, protect the treasure and stop Mr X. But can you help them make it in time? A thrilling new maze challenge adventure for Pierre the Maze Detective, for all detectives.

Published October 2017, Over 29 languages, 32 countries.
CONCEPT : Pierre and the party climb the empire maze tower while clearing the missions.
Sketch :
In this sequel, We include scenes like the opera theater and the room of the hotel, which we never had before.
We made updates about characters, stages, and the structure of the city through rough sketching.

The entire stage (1 spread pages) is a maze, and the each scene changes according to the story.

Starting from the deck on board...
It spreads to the whole ship...
Then arrive at the port.
...And move into the city and finally enter the empire maze tower.
How to Play : First, find the START.
Follow the maze until you find Mr.X.
Who will be near the GOAL.
The maze spreads over two pages.
The quest includes a challenge letter from Mr. X and various hidden items to search for.
Answers :
It also has Extra hidden quests in each pages. 
Like Red ninja, Polar bear, etc.
Observation Deck
Check the Newspaper "The New Maze Times" in Last spread.
There is additional information, quiz, and characters like these...
Spread pages :
Thank You!
