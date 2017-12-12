Live UX DESIGN
See top UX Designers turn ideas into interactive experiences using Adobe XD.
Watch now
Futura .
Mexico City, Mexico
Message
Message
Blanca
2992
412
19
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
  • Add to Collection
_

Blanca is a residential project in the town of Kikteil, a few minutes away from Merida, Mexico. It is aimed to couples looking for a space for their children to start a new stage in their lives: to form a family of their own and build their future.

As part of the graphic solution, we designed an icon inspired by the community and the warmth of a family. The logo is simple and with clear legibility, this combined with the color palette and a balanced and clean editorial design, transmits tranquility and confidence.

All this is reinforced with the slogan: "The importance of building a heritage", and photographs that were taken especially for the editorial material: book, brochure, flyer and postcards as sales support for the brand.

Blanca, the heritage you want to build for your family.

Photos by Rodrigo Chapa

_

More info:
press@byfutura.com
Thank You!
Add to Collection
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
More Behance
About Behance & Careers Adobe Portfolio Blog Behance API Portfolio Review Week Creative Career Tips Apps
English
English Čeština Dansk Deutsch Español Français Italiano Nederlands Norsk Polski Português Pусский Suomi Svenska Türkçe 日本語 한국어 中文(简体) 中文(繁體)
Made in NYC. All member work copyright of respective owner, otherwise © 2006-2017 Adobe Systems Incorporated.