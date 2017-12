About

Cover, spread and spot illustrations for Tidningen Karriär (a union magazine published by Jusek - an academic association for lawyers, economists, system scientists, staff workers, communicators and social scientists). The theme of this issue focused on the workplace of the future and how it will look in 10, 30 or even 80 years from now. Will your boss be replaced by an Ai? What will employment look like and so on. Read Less

