Россия 2018 - Russia 2018

Russia 2018 - Россия 2018

A series of mosaic artworks inspired from the upcoming Russia 2018 FIFA world cup. Based on the traditional Russian quilting patchworks and on ancient cyrillic calligraphy.

Russian patchwork or quilting is an art with deep roots in the Russian society. It's a folk art as well as a real art form with great artists contributing to it. I decided to experiment with this art form creating a series of portraits of great soccer players. I wanted to combine traditional approaches with more contemporary ideas.

Another important element in this series of mosaics is the traditional cyrillic calligraphy which I really admire. I was extremely lucky to have collaborated with Vera Konstanta, who created these compositions for the project.

Hope you guys like it.

