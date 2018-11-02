ENBW - GUTER STOFF
Three little birds. And a flying cat.
INFO
Ever wondered why birds sit on power lines? Well, we can’t speak for all of them, but these three little birds truly don’t worry about a thing as they get high on the green electricity provided by german energy supplier EnBW.
Walking a fine line between lifelike physiology and characteristic acting, chief creative pothead (CCP) Hans-Christoph Schultheiss and crew, rolled up this original idea and created a film that approaches the subject of green energy with a good measure of easiness
Guter Stoff | ɡuːtɐ ʃtɔf |
good stuff
good stuff
“Cuz dem green power is some good stuff, man.”
CREDITS
Client: EnBW
Agency: Jung von Matt / Neckar
Production: Sehsucht, Hamburg
Director: Hans-Christoph Schultheiss
Sound FX & Mix: Hastings
Agency: Jung von Matt / Neckar
Production: Sehsucht, Hamburg
Director: Hans-Christoph Schultheiss
Sound FX & Mix: Hastings
More info and BtS stuff here: sehsucht.de/work/enbw-guter-stoff/
Thank You!