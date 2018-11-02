SEHSUCHT GmbH
Hamburg, Germany
ENBW "GUTER STOFF"
    Ever wondered why birds sit on power lines? Well, we can’t speak for all of them, but these three little birds truly don’t worry about a thing as… Read More
ENBW - GUTER STOFF
Three little birds. And a flying cat.
EnBW - Guter Stoff (90” Cinematic Version)
EnBW - Guter Stoff (20” Tag-On)
Ever wondered why birds sit on power lines? Well, we can’t speak for all of them, but these three little birds truly don’t worry about a thing as they get high on the green electricity provided by german energy supplier EnBW.

Walking a fine line between lifelike physiology and characteristic acting, chief creative pothead (CCP) Hans-Christoph Schultheiss and crew, rolled up this original idea and created a film that approaches the subject of green energy with a good measure of easiness
Guter Stoff | ɡuːtɐ ʃtɔf | 
good stuff

“Cuz dem green power is some good stuff, man.”
Client: EnBW
Agency: Jung von Matt / Neckar
Production: Sehsucht, Hamburg
Director: Hans-Christoph Schultheiss
Sound FX & Mix: Hastings

More info and BtS stuff here: sehsucht.de/work/enbw-guter-stoff/
