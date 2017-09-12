ANIMAL CHARMERS TURNED STYLISH FOREST RANGERS

This is the story of 3 Hausa herbal men and animal charmers from the Northern State of Katsina in Nigeria, turned stylish protectors of the forest.
The wild animals they once domesticated and used as domestic pets (a tradition passes down from their ancestors) are now expert trackers. Now both man and beast roam the forests at night seeking out illegal firewood harvesters while protecting indigenous flora. 

Little is know about them till now…..

Props + Styling  / Kevo Abbra
Photography Assistant / Andrew Mageto
Project Curator / Azu Nwagbogu
Translator + Assistant / Amos Ibrahim
Hyena Men coordinator / Tochukwu Sofuluibe
Motion + Animation / Vince Fraser
Music / Boddhi Satva
Project Partner / African Artists Foundation
Location / Lagos, Nigeria 


