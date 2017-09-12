ANIMAL CHARMERS TURNED STYLISH FOREST RANGERS





This is the story of 3 Hausa herbal men and animal charmers from the Northern State of Katsina in Nigeria, turned stylish protectors of the forest.

The wild animals they once domesticated and used as domestic pets (a tradition passes down from their ancestors) are now expert trackers. Now both man and beast roam the forests at night seeking out illegal firewood harvesters while protecting indigenous flora.





Little is know about them till now…..





Props + Styling / Kevo Abbra

Photography Assistant / Andrew Mageto

Project Curator / Azu Nwagbogu

Translator + Assistant / Amos Ibrahim

Hyena Men coordinator / Tochukwu Sofuluibe

Motion + Animation / Vince Fraser



Music / Boddhi Satva



Project Partner / African Artists Foundation

Location / Lagos, Nigeria







