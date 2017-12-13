Gastrology
The Client
Gastrology is an international food gastro bar with a relaxed and fun atmosphere. The concept is born from the combination of pop-art related references and components that evoke a scientific resemblance.
The Problem
Create a versatile venue interior design experience allowing enough flexibility to work as a restaurant during the day and become a gastro-bar at night with a relaxed and fun ambiance.
The Solution
The interiors achieve the coexistence between modern context materials such as concrete and brass finishes together with bricks that give a textured and warm contrast in a lively and balanced atmosphere. The luminaire, constructed from a structure covering most of the roof, with its lighted spheres connected employing tubular components, adopts a leading role in the spot reminding us of atomic bonds in molecular formations.
A very particular element in this project is the marquee on the wall that reminds us about the periodic table of the elements and contrasts with the the neon lights that shine on other areas of the space. The furniture, in velvet lining, adds a warm touch to the visitors experience to this venue.
El Cliente
Gastrology, es un gastro bar de comida internacional con un ambiente relajado y divertido. El concepto, nace de la combinación de referencias del pop-art y elementos que evocan un parecido científico.
El Problema
Crear un lugar suficientemente flexible en experiencia del comensal para funcionar como restaurante durante el día y convertirse en un gastro bar durante las noches con un ambiente relajado y divertido.
La Solución
Los interiores logran la convivencia entre materiales de contexto moderno como el concreto y acabados de latón junto con ladrillos que le otorgan un contraste texturizado y cálido creando una atmósfera viva y balanceada. La luminaria, formada por una estructura que abarca la mayor parte del techo, con sus esferas de luz conectadas utilizando componentes tubulares, adopta un papel protagónico en el lugar y nos recuerda a los enlaces atómicos en formaciones moleculares.
Un elemento muy particular de este proyecto es la marquesina en la pared que hace referencia a la tabla periódica de los elementos contrastando con el brillo de las luces neón que visten otras áreas del lugar. El mobiliario cubierto en terciopelo añade calidez a la experiencia de los comensales que visitan este lugar.
