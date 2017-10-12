Muzo collection feature three animals, the elephant, the giraffe and the rhinoceros.
Each figurine is made of magnetic wooden block.
Create your … Read More
Muzo collection feature three animals, the elephant, the giraffe and the rhinoceros.
Each figurine is made of magnetic wooden block.
Create your animal, mix the pieces and discover the different shapes possibilities for hybrids animals! Read Less
Muzo collection feature three animals, the elephant, the giraffe and the rhinoceros.
Each figurine is made of magnetic wooden block.
Create your animal, mix the pieces and discover the different shapes possibilities for hybrids animals!