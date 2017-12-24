Multiple Owners
Victor Gnedin Saint Petersburg, Russian Federation
Ann Mirnay Voronezh, Russian Federation
Dasha Chichi Voronezh, Russian Federation
Denis Lomov Voronezh, Russian Federation
Eurovet
10589
1331
20
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
Eurovet
    
Eurovet group is a distributor and developer of veterinary products which deals with the largest Russian agricultural holdings. The company cares for the health of livestock, and develops and supplies medicines.

We chose classic shapes and impressive technologies and added a shade of futurism. However, we stayed reasonable: the seriousness and stability of the company are to be felt.
