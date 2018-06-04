RECENT ILLUSTRATIONS 5
Various illustrations done between december 2017 and february 2018.
Commissioned by The National - Amtrak, Wirtschaftswoche, Bloomberg Businessweek and Der Spiegel.
2 personal pieces
Illustration commissioned by Wirtschaftswoche for an article about Amazon cloud and Jeff Bezos - Ad was Angela Ziegler.
3 poems, illustrated for amtraks' on board magazine "the national" - AD was Rickard Westin.
Cover about north korean hackers for bloomberg businessweek - AD was Robert Vargas.
2 illustrations for Der Spiegel about Al-Hawija District in Iraq - AD was Tinka Dietz.
Artwork for my friend Johannes' debut album Otte - Loops.
Thank You!