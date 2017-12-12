Masterfec - Brand identity

Masterfec
_
EN
In search of accounting errors
Masterfec is a data analysis software that allows companies to scrutinize all their accounting entries (FEC: accounting records file), whether there are 10,000 or 100,000,000 per year.
These analyses make it possible to retrieve money – in a magical way, by pressing a button – money that had been lost because of accounting errors: it is like finding needles in haystacks. Masterfec finds them. Always. All of them.
We have created the visual identity of the app, playing with this automation of anomaly search, and representing the simplicity of use in a complex environment. Based on a typography designed for the wordmark, we imagined a system made of small sticks, symbolizing the accounting writings, which come to life through the graphic variations.
_
FR
A la recherche des erreurs comptables
Masterfec est un logiciel d’analyse de données qui permet aux entreprises de passer au peigne fin toutes leurs écritures comptables (FEC : Fichier des écritures comptables), qu’il y en ait 10.000 ou 100.000.000 par an.
Ces analyses permettent de récupérer de l’argent – de façon un peu magique, en appuyant sur un bouton – argent qui avait été perdu suite à des erreurs comptables ponctuelles : cela revient à trouver des aiguilles dans des bottes de foin. Masterfec les trouve. Toujours. Toutes.
Nous avons créé l’identité visuelle de l’app, en jouant sur cette automatisation de la recherche d’anomalies, et en représentant la simplicité d’utilisation au sein d’un environnement complexe. Basée sur une typographie dessinée pour le logo, nous avons imaginé un système de batônnets, symbolisant les écritures comptables, qui prennent vie au fil des déclinaisons graphiques.
Thank You!