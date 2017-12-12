Masterfec - Brand identity

About

Masterfec is a data analysis software that allows companies to scrutinize all their accounting entries (FEC: accounting records file), whether there are 10,000 or 100,000,000 per year. These analyses make it possible to retrieve money – in a magical way, by pressing a button – money that had been lost because of accounting errors: it is like finding needles in haystacks. Masterfec finds them. Always. All of them. We have created the visual identity of the app, playing with this automation of anomaly search, and representing the simplicity of use in a complex environment. Based on a typography designed for the wordmark, we imagined a system made of small sticks, symbolizing the accounting writings, which come to life through the graphic variations. Read Less

