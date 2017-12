About

Keeping its year-end tradition, Marques Filho Advogados Associados Office invited us to illustrate its calendar, this time honoring great names in Brazilian literature. With illustrations made in graphite and finished digitally, each month was represented by the releasing date of a remarkable work in brazilian culture selected by them. Read Less

