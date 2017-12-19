We created an alternative view to near future if all humans would suddenly disappear. How much of our world would still be running with the help of automation and technology? How long would it last?
This series of animation and video work for tech event Slush consists of animated teaser, loops for all of the digiscreens in Helsinki metro, opening show, event screen content and closing words.
Teaser credits:
Client: Slush
Creative production company: VELI
Executive producer: Joni Lindroos
Director & animation: Matti Vesanen & Sakke Soini / VELI.fx
Grade: Pyry Pelkonen
Music & sound design: Sandra Tervonen
Voiceover: Juuso Ruohonen
Lyrics: Noah Kin
Opening show credits:
Client: Slush
Creative production company: VELI
Executive producer: Joni Lindroos
Director & animation: Matti Vesanen & Sakke Soini / VELI.fx
Studio DOP: Juho Vesanen & Pyry Pelkonen
Music: Huoratron
Lyrics: Noah Kin & Juuso Ruohonen
Closing words credits:
Client: Slush
Creative production company: VELI
Executive producer: Joni Lindroos
Director & animation: Matti Vesanen & Sakke Soini / VELI.fx
DOP: Juho Vesanen & Pyry Pelkonen
Grade: Jenni Salonen
Music: Petri Alanko
Voiceover & lyrics: Noah Kin
