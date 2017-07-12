Discover
MARCO FILICIO MARINANGELI
Macerata, Italy
THE CROCODILE
Illustration
Editorial Design
Fine Arts
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/7/2017
THE CROCODILE
Illustration
Editorial Design
Fine Arts
Published:
Project Featured On:
Behance.net
—
12/7/2017
About
the first picture book illustrated by me. "IL COCCODRILLO_un avvenimento straordinario", of Fëdor Dostoevskij edited by ORECCHIO ACERBO editore
Published:
MARCO FILICIO MARINANGELI
Macerata, Italy
Comments
Basic Info
the first picture book illustrated by me. "IL COCCODRILLO_un avvenimento straordinario", of Fëdor Dostoevskij edited by ORECCHIO ACERBO editore
Published:
MARCO FILICIO MARINANGELI
Macerata, Italy
Tags
orecchio acerbo
marco filicio
crocodile
dostoevskij
Picture book
animals
pencil
watercolors
